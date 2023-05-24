A former Newmarket Town footballer, who had his legs amputated after a hit-and-run crash, will be returning to this year’s Tour of Suffolk Cycle Ride after a six-year break.

Shaun Whiter, 34, was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while changing a tyre at the side of a road in 2016, but took part in the Cycle Ride in 2017 and is returning this year with a specially designed bike that will allow him to pedal using his arms.

The cycling event takes riders through Suffolk and Norfolk along countryside and coastal paths to complete 150 miles over 2 days on in June on Sunday 4 and Monday 5, with Shaun now looking forward to getting involved.

Shaun Whiter will be returning to this year’s Tour of Suffolk Cycle Ride after a six-year break. Picture: Ipswich Town Foundation

“I’m feeling very good and I’m excited, but also maybe a little bit nervous with regards to taking on the big task of 150 miles over a couple of days,” he said.

“I took on the challenge years ago and it was one of the first challenges I had since my accident, so it feels good for me to go back and take it on again.

“I'm not going to try and beat it in any way as for me it's more about reconnecting with people, and it'll also just be really nice to have a good catch up and enjoy it.”

Shaun was injured when he was hit by a car while changing a tyre at the side of the road in 2016. Picture submitted

Shaun, a former youth coach at Ipswich Town FC, was invited by Simon Milton who is one of the club’s ambassadors, to participate in the cycle ride.

The event is raising money for Ipswich Town Foundation and Futurestars Charity, with the latter providing education-through-sports in schools in Africa.

Since losing both of his legs seven years ago, Shaun has climbed Mount Snowden and also took part in the London Marathon last year. Now with the help of his hand bike, he’s hoping the event can do a lot of good.

🚴‍♂️ Ahead of the Tour of Suffolk 2023, Simon Milton, Matt Holland and Shaun Whiter have launched a joint fundraising page, raising money for both the Foundation and Futurestars Charity.



For more information and to donate, follow the link below.👇@futurestars15 | #itfc — Ipswich Town Foundation (@ITFCFoundation) May 15, 2023

“This event is for two amazing charities and I just want to be able to finish the ride and raise as much money as possible, while also having a lot of fun and staying safe.

“It's obviously not easy for me on a day-to-day basis with my legs, but I'm also very lucky with the situation I am in, with the access to equipment I have that helps me.

“So if doing this ride inspires someone that’s brilliant. It can show them what can be achieved, that good things can happen and it can all work out okay.”