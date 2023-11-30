A mum from Newmarket said she felt scared after she spotted someone ‘lurking on her driveway’ in the early hours of this morning.

Charlotte Saunders, lives on Exning Road, where a police cordon remains in place, as part of an investigation into a suspected murder.

Posting in Newmarket Facebook groups this morning, Charlotte who was home alone with her two children at the time, said: “Just a heads up I saw someone lurking outside my front window at 4.20am this morning. I work nights from home.”

Police confirmed local police units on patrol in Newmarket were made aware of the incident. Picture: Suffolk News

She added “I couldn’t see their face due to lighting but they were close enough for me to know they were there.”

The mum-of-two said she had reported the incident to police ‘just in case’.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed they received a call at 4.30am this morning, Thursday, November 30.

They said: “A male had been seen on a driveway in Exning Road around 10 minutes earlier but was no longer present when the call was made.

“Advice was given to the caller and local police units out on patrol were made aware.”

Sharing how she felt after she spotted the person, Charlotte said: “I’m not easily scared but it got to me.

“He must have been behind or beside my husband’s car to be so close.”

Earlier today the police said that cordon remains in place within Exning Road and members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence in the area.

This follows the discovery of a woman’s body at a property in Exning Road on Tuesday morning.