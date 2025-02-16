A new metal sign aimed at deterring speeding drivers is now in place on a busy Newmarket estate.

The Studlands Park Residents Association has replaced a fabric sign, which had been in place in Hyperion Way since 2018.

Becky Lovell, Studlands Park Residents Association secretary and Studlands 6 director, thanked Caps Cases Ltd for funding the new sign, which warns drivers to slow down because of children playing.

Studlands Park Residents Association chairman Richard Allen with Alfie, Karen Ogram and Cindy Godson with Reedus and the new metal sign. Picture: Mark Westley

The sign is on the side of a basketball court in a busy area of the estate.

It was designed by Becky and printed by New Print – which, like Caps Cases, is based in the town.

Becky said: “I really hope the sign makes a difference. Speeding has always been a problem on the estate.

“Studlands can become a bit of a rat run when Fordham Road gets busy.”

Richard Allen, chairman of the association, thanked Becky for her work leading the sign project.

He said the sign aims to encourage people to drive more sensibly.

“It is there to influence people to take a bit more care and think about other people’s safety”, said Richard.

When the original sign was put up speed bumps were also introduced at around the same time.

It is something Richard believes has made the estate safer.

Now the association, set up about a decade ago, is looking to fund a similar sign facing in the other direction.

Anyone can discuss ideas and concerns with the association. Richard can be contacted by email at the_allenfamily@tiscali.co.uk, there is also a Facebook page.