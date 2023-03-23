A Newmarket volunteer driver, who delivers potentially life-saving blood and medical supplies to hospitals and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, has hit out at catalytic converter thieves who disabled his charity-owned vehicle.

John Millard, of Aureole Walk, Studlands Park, is a trustee of SERV, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, also known as the Bloodrunners, and has been a volunteer for the charity for more than a decade.

Sometime between Saturday night and Tuesday, thieves targeted the charity’s white Toyota Auris vehicle, which bears the charity’s logo, when it was parked in the estate’s garage block 14, and stole its catalytic converter.

The TOYOTA Auris charity fleet car has had the catalytic converter stolen. Picture SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire

“I just happened to be the custodian for the blood car for the last couple of months,” said John. “I was supposed to be on duty on Tuesday evening delivering blood.

“But when I got into the car and started it up there was an horrendous noise and I knew straightaway what had happened and, with the charity vehicle immobilised, I had to use my own car.

“I was just seething with anger. What has happened to society today? I can’t understand why someone would do this to what is obviously a charity vehicle. It will cost a fortune to get it repaired and that will have to come out of the charity’s funds.”

John, who has reported the theft to the police, said his own car had fallen victim to converter thieves two years ago. “It only takes the thieves a couple of minutes to get them off,” he said.

The charity John volunteers for was launched in May 2011 with Ipswich Hospital closely followed by West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The following year it started deliveries to Peterborough City Hospital, Papworth and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals.

In August 2012, it launched the donor baby milk service which sees donated human milk collected and delivered and used to support premature babies in the hospital maternity units of Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and, when requested, anywhere in the country.

The service, which in 2019 received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, gets no government funding, with its costs being met by donations from the public, local businesses, charitable grants and other awards.

John is one of around 160 volunteers who take calls and organise the motorcyclists and drivers, who give their time and mostly use their own vehicles free of charge.