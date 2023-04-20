A Newmarket teacher will be a guest at one of the nation’s most iconic events when she takes her seat in Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III.

Christine Shand, who teaches maths at Newmarket Academy, is one of 540 holders of the British Empire Medal (BEM) to receive an invitation to the Coronation in London on May 6.

She was awarded the medal in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year Honours list in 2021 for services to the community in Newmarket and was presented with it by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Eustace, at a ceremony later that year.

Christine Shand is one of the 540 BEM holders to be invited to the Coronation on May 6. Picture: Mecha Morton

The surprise and excitement she felt back in 2020 when she heard she was to receive the BEM, news she had to keep secret until the day before it was publicly announced, was matched early in March this year when a message dropped into her inbox from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on behalf of HM The King to invite her to the Coronation.

“I couldn’t think why they were inviting me,” said Mrs Shand.

“At one point it felt so surreal that I wondered if I had dreamt it but then I heard somewhere that 540 people who had received the BEM were being invited so I realised that was the reason,” she added.

The Newmarket Academy teacher said she is excited and honoured to attend the ceremony. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a huge surprise and when it sank in I felt very excited and honoured.”

Just two weeks later, Mrs Shand’s mother Betty Bishop died at her home in Exning, aged 91.

“I am so pleased that I was able to tell her my news about the Coronation invitation and that she was so pleased and happy about it,” she said.

Mrs Shand, who is 60, has been the organist at St Martin’s Church, in Exning, since she was 16 and through her love of music she has organised countless concerts which have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

This article was written by Tina Murray.