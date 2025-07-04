Three people have been arrested following a day of action in Newmarket aimed at tackling exploitation, immigration offences and other associated crime.

The intelligence-led operation took place on Tuesday when police and immigration enforcement officers from the Home Office and trading standards targeted 10 town businesses, including nail bars, barbers, restaurants and convenience stores.

Trading Standards seized 1,244 packets of illegal tobacco and a large amount of illegal vapes and cigarettes from the searched properties.

Trading standards mounted operations in Newmarket aimed at those selling illegal vapes and tobacco

Two people were arrested on suspicion of Immigration Act offences and will be dealt with by immigration services, while one person was arrested for driving while disqualified.

As well as the arrests, a number of employees working in the businesses raided were spoken to by officers, focusing on protecting them from possible exploitation.

John French, Suffolk Constabulary’s modern slavery vulnerability advisor, said: “Modern slavery and exploitation is known to be present in all our communities. Both slavery and exploitation can be linked to organised immigration crime.

“Multi-agency operations such as today are an essential element in both identifying victims and pursuing those who look to profit by exploiting the vulnerable.”

Last week, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough trading standards led a multi-agency operation alongside Cambridgeshire Police and customs and revenue officers to crack down on the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes in East Cambridgeshire.

Inspections took place in Ely, Soham and Littleport, leading to the seizure of 32,040 cigarettes, 8.8kg of hand rolling tobacco and more than 3000 illegal vapes from three separate premises.

Officers were assisted by Wagtail dogs trained to detect tobacco.

Products seized include vapes with oversized tanks and incorrect labelling, as well as vapes not notified to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

This means they are not legal for sale in the UK