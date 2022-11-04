A Wood Ditton woman said she had been driven to breaking point by a housing association’s failure to fix the heating system at her home.

Jasmin Wood is currently without heating and hot water at the Hereward Housing property in Ditton Green, where she has lived for 16 years, after the pressure valve on an immersion heater blew, causing around 250 litres of boiling water to spill into her spare bedroom causing extensive damage to the floor and furnishings.

For Jasmin it was the latest in a catalogue of incidents which have seen the oil-fired central heating system at the home she shares with her partner, Jonathan Cahill, repaired 21 times in two years, the last time being just over two weeks ago, and yesterday she lost her job as a school cleaner because of the time she has had to take off waiting at home for repair staff to turn up.

Jasmin Wood, whose bedroom was flooded with 250 litres of scalding water when the pressure valve on an immersion heater broke. Picture: Mark Westley

“What happened on Sunday night was a disaster,” she said.

“If anyone had been sleeping in the room at the time they would have been scalded.”

She called the housing association for help and was told a plumber would visit on Monday. “I stayed in all day, cancelled work but no plumber came,” said Jasmin.

The outside boiler. Picture: Mark Westley

“A housing officer from Hereward did come to see the damage and offered me a humidifier to help dry the room but that would cost something like £12 a day in electricity and I can’t afford that as I am already having to use electric heaters because I have no central heating.”

She has since been visited by both a plumber and an electrician, neither of whom could fix the problem, and who she said had reported back to the association telling it to book in a two-day repair job. Yesterday Jasmin said she was contacted by Hereward who told her a surveyor would be visiting her today to look at the damage but they could not give her a time when they would be there.

“I am at breaking point over this,” said Jasmin.

“The whole heating system needs replacing. The boiler outside blows out soot and the tank in the loft rattles and bangs and over the years has caused so much damage to our home. We have got a full tank of oil we have paid for which we can’t use because we have no heating system and I am still waiting for a compensation payment promised by Hereward because of previous problems.”

SuffolkNews' sister title the Newmarket Journal attempted to contact Hereward Housing for comments but two telephone numbers given for the association did not exist and a third was not answered.