The jury in the trial of a 34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Newmarket teenager has been read texts he allegedly sent to her, including messages in which he claimed to love her.

Michael Savage, of Garden Court, Burwell, has denied two charges of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the girl had told police she and Savage engaged in sexual activity on two occasions in 2018 at a park in Newmarket.

Michael Savage, a Burwell resident, denies the charges against him.

Prosecuting barrister Richard Potts told the court Savage bought a mobile phone for the girl so they could communicate in secret, and that he also bought her a ring.

Today, messages found on the girl's phone sent from a device belonging to Savage were read out in court.

When interviewed by police, Savage claimed the messages were sent after his phone had been stolen.

In one of the texts, the sender threatened to take their own life if the girl did not meet up with them.

The message read: "If you don't see me tomorrow, you'll lose me. And I don't want to lose you."

Other texts alluded directly to sexual contact, with the girl suggesting she needed to obtain birth control.

Savage has denied having sex with the girl, and has insisted he only had a friendly relationship with her.

He admitted buying her a phone and a ring, but said he had done so as a favour.

He claimed he always believed the girl was 16.

The trial continues.

