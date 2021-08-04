Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a pedal bike, which was stolen in Newmarket.

The theft took place outside Newmarket Academy on Exning Road at some point between Wednesday 28 June at midday and Thursday 29 June at 8am.

The stolen bicycle is a black Carerra mountain bike and police believe the man in the photo may be able to assist their enquiries.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.

If you know this man or saw anything suspicious in this area on the dates given, you can send an email to ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the crime reference number 37/35612/2.

Alternatively, you can fill in a form online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

