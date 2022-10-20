It was 19 months ago the Earl of Derby finally got his Newmarket housing plan across the line after a marathon battle which had lasted more than a decade.

The scion of the Victorian prime minister was finally given the green light to build 400 homes on Hatchfield Farm, the arable land which, for generations had provided the fodder for the thoroughbreds on the neighbouring stud farm which bears the family’s name.

Then Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick ruled the scheme would not undermine the town’s horse-racing industry, reversing a decision taken by his predecessor, Sajid Javid, in 2016.

Hatchfield Farm aerial view in Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

Lord Derby, whose development company is named after Sansovino, the colt owned by his ancestor the 17th earl, whose Epsom victory in 1924 was a first Derby win in 137 years for the family that had given the great race its name.

Work is now progressing on the Fordham Road site as this aerial shot, taken by Phil Fuller, shows but as recently as last month concerns were again raised about the effect this new village will have on Newmarket’s already congested road network.