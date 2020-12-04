Suffolk is looking particularly festive this morning after snow fell heavily in many areas overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snow, which has been extended until 11am.

The warning covers the west of the county, with Newmarket, Haverhill and Mildenhall set to be among the worst affected.

Two children in Bury St Edmunds get a special snowy ride to school. Picture: Samantha Mason (43406158)

Casey Davies sent in this picture of snow lying on Hardwick Heath, Bury St Edmunds (43404914)

Drivers have been warned of dangerous conditions on the road, with emergency services having been called to several accidents in the county.

Train and bus journeys are also expected to be delayed.

Residents have been keen to snap pictures of the blanket of snow, which came as a surprise to many in the county.

Amey Cook took this picture of Great Cornard in the snow (43404881)

Some places have just received a light dusting but others have been hit by heavier downfalls.

Haverhill was blanketed in snow this morning. Picture: Pamela Rowell (43406156)

It was a white morning in Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Sharon Gammell (43406161)

The wolf at St Edmundsbury Cathedral has also had a dusting of snow. Picture: Julie Ham (43406285)

A snowy day in Risby. Picture: Debbie Tinkler (43406793)

