The view from Newmarket’s iconic Limekilns gallops would be turned into a sea of solar panels if plans for a controversial energy farm are allowed to go ahead.

And the historic spires of Ely Cathedral, currently visible from the same vantage point, would be joined by a 10-metre tall electricity substation if controversial proposals by Sunnica to establish Europe’s largest solar farm around the villages of Isleham, Chippenham, and Freckenham go ahead.

Both points were made by Newmarket town councillors in their written representation outlining the authority’s objection to the scheme which would see 2,800 acres of land covered by solar panels.

Limekilns looking towards Sunnica site

The examination phase for Sunnica solar farm is now under way, with the site inspections, following adjourned hearings which ended on September 28, now complete.

Those inspections, included The Limekilns gallops, where racehorses have been trained for centuries, which would have a direct view on to the solar farm.

“We need to keep this plan in the public domain while the examination is taking place,” said Catherine Judkins, chairman of action group Say No To Sunnica.

“Until November 11, people can register to attend oral hearings, the dates of which will soon be released. The project would affect the surrounding villages if approved, but it would also impact places like The Limekilns gallops which are like a shop window to Newmarket.

“It’s elevated and has views of Chippenham Park estate, and Ely Cathedral, but the centre of that view would be replaced by solar panels and huge battery containers under these proposals.”

In its statement, Newmarket Town Council said: “Sunnica’s consultation process has been completely inadequate and has left many residents in the dark about the construction, operation, and decommissioning of the site. Although the solar farm is not set to be built within our town’s borders, it still affects us as a town massively, for many reasons.”

The statement went on to give grounds for its objection, in which it referenced the impact on the Limekilns gallops, the town’s economy and fears over the impact of construction vehicles on roads.