More than 180 riders took to the horsewalks and the heath around Newmarket on Sunday for the popular annual Heath Ride, now organised by town-based charity Racing Welfare.

All the participants involved enjoyed the chance to have a gallop on the world’s most famous racehorse training grounds, opened up specially by Jockey Club Estates, but also sample the unique network of horsewalks normally used by the town’s thousands of racehorses to get around from stable to heath.

Local volunteers were on hand to make sure the event ran smoothly and safely, keeping participants on track around the eight, 15, and 20 mile, routes which took in some of the town’s most iconic locations.

July Racecourse, Newmarket and horsewalks.Newmarket Heath Ride. Picture by Mark Westley.

And they were also raising vital funds for the charity with the total going to Racing Welfare from entry fees and sponsorship contributions already standing at more than £7,000.

“It was wonderful to see the sun come out for all the riders and volunteers who enjoyed such a fabulous day on Sunday,” said Dawn Goodfellow, the charity’s chief executive.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part, whether riding or volunteering, for their support of the event. I must also extend our thanks to Bedmax for their generous sponsorship and to the National Stud, Newmarket Racecourses and Jockey Club Estates for their ongoing support.”

Racing Welfare is the only charity that supports all of racing’s people, including stud, stable and racecourse staff, alongside those working in associated professions, from their recruitment right through into retirement.

