A man has been charged after six people including two children were seriously injured in a two-car collision near Newmarket at the weekend.

A silver Honda CR-V was travelling on the A142 Fordham Road, between Fordham and Newmarket, at about 4.20pm on Sunday when it was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Puma.

Four passengers in the Honda, including two children, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where they continue to be treated for serious injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service declared a critical incident when it was called to the collision in Fordham Road, between Newmarket and Fordham. Picture: Google and stock

The driver and passenger of the Ford Puma were also taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution, but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Nicky Willers, 37, of High Street, in Wicken, was charged with driving without insurance and six counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today and has been released on conditional court bail until his next hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on June 4.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby, from the BCH Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “This is a serious and complex investigation, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage.

“We understand it has been incredibly distressing for all involved, and the families are being supported by a specialist, trained officer.”

The East of England Ambulance Service declared a critical incident when it was called to the incident and sent two East Anglian Air Ambulances, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, the hazardous area response team, seven ambulances and two ambulance officer vehicles.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it was called at 4.23pm.

Three people were rescued.

Five crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended.

An investigation has been launched and anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage of the build-up to the collision, should report it through the force website using crime reference 35/31774/24 or quoting Op Newbury.