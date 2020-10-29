An inquest has failed to shed any light on why a Newmarket woman died in a fire after she was trapped in a hotel room in Cyprus.

Seventy-one-year-old Patricia Hughes, of Rous Court, Old Station Road, died in the blaze at the LA Hotel in Lapta on December 27, where she was on holiday with her long-time partner Paddy McGhee, an inquest in Ipswich heard today.

The inquest heard Mr McGhee had been woken up by the sound of popping in the room as flames engulfed the wood-cladded room.

Mr McGhee, the only witness to the tragedy, had been interviewed by the authorities in Cyprus but no further statements were taken from him when he returned home. Two months ago he died of cancer so no detailed evidence from him was heard at the inquest.

Mrs Hughes' son Darren told area coroner Jacqueline Devonish Mr McGhee had told him he had managed to get out of the room and was met by two people at the door with fire extinguishers.

But, the court was told, the door had shut behind him leaving Mrs Hughes, who moments before was crawling behind him, trapped inside.

The fire at the Cypris hotel which claimed the life of Patricia Hughes.

"He was screaming open the door. Open the door. Pat's still inside," said Mr Hughes butsaid nobody else had realised Mrs Hughes was still inside.She was later found in the bathroom.

In the days before the fire the hearing was told the couple had asked to be moved from their room, which they set to stay in throughout January, because the air conditioning hadn't been working properly and that there had been an ant infestation, but Mr Hughes said hotel management had kept the couple in the same room.

He told the court of apparent electrical issues in the hotel. He said they had met an islander called Andrew Blunt,who they had been out to dinner with the night before the fire.

Rumours were rife on the island in the days after the blaze that it had been started intentionally and Mr McGhee was questioned by police after reports of a row the night before the blaze.

"Everybody who knew mum and Paddy knew she was deaf and she didn't use her hearing aids. Everybody used to say you have to shout to make her hear," said Mr Highes, who said he believed the raised voices would have been Mr McGhee trying to makehimself heard.

"Andrew said the hotel manager said they had started the fire so it didn't come back to the hotel," said Mr Hughes. "He said it seems to be a cover up, a cover up at the hotel."

Ms Devonish told the inquest despite the best efforts of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office she had not received any evidence as to how the fire started from the Turkish controlled territory despite police, fire, and other government officials having carryed out a full investigation into the cause of the blaze.

"There may have been some culpability as you see from the evidence. Unfortunately, because we don’t have any witness statements from the incident, it is going to be very difficult to know what happened for sure,"she said.

Three post mortems were carried out on Mrs Hughes, one in northern Cyprus, one in the south, and one in the UK, but the coroner had only received two sets of documentation.

Toxicology tests by Dr Susan Paterson, of Imperial College in London, found lethal levels of methanol, therapeutic amounts of prescription drugs, and significant levels of carboxyhemoglobin caused by carbon monoxide .

West Suffolk Hospital pathologist Dr Karl Love told the court the high methanol readings were the result of the embalming fluid used, and was not the cause of death. He found Mrs Hughes died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire.

The coroner recorded an open verdict, and said that if any new evidence came to light proceedings would be reopened.

