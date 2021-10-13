The inquest into a mother-of-two who was stabbed and strangled to death at her Newmarket home will be held next year.

Clare Nash was just 33 years old when she was murdered at her Brickfields Avenue home on January 16, 2020, in a ‘premeditated and unprovoked attack’.

Charles Jessop, 30, was handed a 30 year prison term at Ipswich Crown Court in July, where Judge Martyn Levett branded him a ‘violent, controlling, and selfish bully’ who was a danger to women he was in a relationship with.

During a two-month trial earlier this year the court was told he cycled to Miss Nash’s home in Brickfields Avenue, opened the door and stabbed her multiple times before strangling her to death.

Yesterday at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, a pre-inquest review was told a number of police officers involved with Ms Nash in the days leading up to her death could be called to give evidence to the court.

Alison Gerry, who is representing Ms Nash’s family at the inquest, told area coroner Jacqueline Devonish of Ms Nash’s reports to police officers in the weeks leading up to her death about Jessop’s behaviour.

She also told the court about changes to Ms Nash’s risk rating by police officers leading up to her death, a ranking which tries to rate how at risk a person is of falling victim to domestic violence.

During the second review meeting the Ipswich-based court was told the full inquest was listed for May and currently expected to last up to four weeks.

Ms Devonish is yet to rule whether or not there will be a jury for the proceedings.

Also present at the hearing were representatives from Suffolk Police, the author of the domestic homicide review into her death, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who are reviewing Suffolk Police’s handling of the case.

Cambridgeshire Police, who are also listed as an interested party in the case, did not send a representative to listen into proceedings.

