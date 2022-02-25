An inquest has been opened in to the death of a Newmarket woman, who died soon after being found outside her home with a serious head injury in August of last year.

Senior Coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, told the hearing at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich today, how 43-year-old former racing worker, Donna Price, had been found at the rear of flats in New Cheveley Road in Newmarket by her husband on August 7.

Paramedics were called but she was pronounced dead less than an hour later at 11pm.

Police were called to Mrs Price's home in New Cheveley Road in August. (55127700)

A post-mortem showed that her injuries were consistent with a fall from height.

Two Newmarket men were arrested the following day on suspicion of Mrs Price's murder but were later released under investigation. To date no-one has been charged in connection with the incident and according to Suffolk Police the investigation is ongoing.

A pre-inquest review hearing has been scheduled for June 29 with the full inquest scheduled to take place on October 24.