Inquest opened into death of Derby-winning lad Michael Curran

An inquest has been opened into the death of Derby-winning lad Michael Curran.

Mr Curran was found dead at his Exning home after he had been missing for three days, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard yesterday.

The court was told the 54 year old had not been seen since May 18, and on May 21 a colleague had been asked to go check on him.

Michael Curran with Derby winner Golden Horn (40475466)

Mr Curran was found hanged in his first floor flat in the village, where he was declared dead by paramedics.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned the inquest, which is set to be held in full on November 4.

Mr Curran, originally from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, had worked for Newmarket trainer John Gosden for around nine years leaving a couple of years ago.

While based at the Clarehaven yard he had looked after champion miler, Kingman, the winner of four Group 1 races in 2014, and, the following year, Golden Horn winner of the Derby and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

In 2014, he was named the winner of the Pride of Racing stable staff award. Backing his nomination for the prize, Mr Gosden said; "He really cares for his horses and is a fabulous rider. He is the most popular chap in the stables."

Mr Curran came into racing after getting involved in Borders commons riding and festivals and initially worked for Harry Bell at Hawick.

