An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a 24-year-old man who died when he fell from a second floor window in a Suffolk pub during a night out.

A hearing held today at Ipswich coroner's court heard that Callum Mckeon, of Haverhill, sustained a fatal head injury in the fall on to the pavement outside the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket High Street.

Paramedics attended but he died at the scene at 1.15am on June 13.

The Golden Lion pub in Newmarket High Street where the incident happened

A review of the case will be held on April 14 next year and a date for the full inquest has been set for June 9.

Such was Mr Mckeon's popularity in Newmarket that in the days immediately after his death more than £5,000 was raised for his family through an on-line fundraising page set up by one of his friends, Scott Ferguson.

He said at the time he had been overwhelmed by the response to his appeal. "It's obvious Callum has left behind so many memories and touched the hearts of so many people."

For more information on how we can report on inquests, click here