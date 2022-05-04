An inquest opened today into the death of Newmarket woman Clare Nash, who was murdered in front of her three-year-old son.

Her killer, Charles Jessop, is among the witnesses due to testify before Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish and a jury.

The hearing at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, in Ipswich, is expected to last three weeks.

Clare Nash

Miss Nash’s father, Bryan Nash, and her sisters, Samantha and Suzanne, were at the first day of the inquest, with Mr Nash having a statement read out on his behalf, in which he described mother-of-two Clare as a beautiful girl, full of life and vibrant.

“You could knock her down, but she would never stay down,” he said. “We could laugh at anything, even ourselves, and she was such a loving mother to her children.”

Miss Nash’s daughter Rachel was not present, but had prepared a statement about her mother’s relationship with Jessop, which was read out to the court.

Charles Jessop was found guilty of murdering Clare Nash

“When mum and Charlie first got together my first impression was that he was not a nice person.

“Mum said they argued and although they seemed happy at the start of the relationship, Charlie assaulted someone at the Cherry Tree pub and mum became afraid of him and eventually blocked his calls,” she said. “I think he murdered mum because she was moving on and he thought if he couldn’t have her then no one could. Every morning I wake up knowing I’ll never see my mum again because she tried to get out of a toxic relationship and it breaks my heart.”

The court also heard evidence from Sean Jackson, who was Jessop’s housemate. He said there had been incidents in December in which Jessop had threatened to harm himself and kill Miss Nash. On one occasion, he had repeatedly demanded to know where the knives were after Mr Jackson had hidden them due to concerns about his behaviour.

The court also heard how Jessop bombarded Miss Nash with calls when she didn’t answer the phone, calling her 44 times in a four-hour period on one evening, causing her to report him to the police for harassment.

Jessop cycled the short journey from his home in Bakers Row to Brickfields Avenue on January 16, 2020 and forced his way inside when Miss Nash answered the door, stabbing and strangling her to death in front of her three-year-old son. He was found guilty of her murder at Ipswich Crown Court and sentenced to life in prison.

The inquest continues.

