An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a man who stabbed himself in the neck and died in a Newmarket street despite efforts by paramedics to save him.

Hungarian national, Janos Bakonyi, who was 47, and of no fixed address, died on August 10.

A hearing held in Ipswich heard that Mr Bakonyi had been seen walking in Moulton Road with blood pouring out of a deep laceration in his neck.

No weapons were visible but a broken bottle was later found nearby.

Emergency services were called and the hearing heard that they chased Mr Bakonyi and decided to restrain him.

“He was actively pulling at his throat,” Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley was told.

Although paramedics did their best to try and stop the bleeding they were unable to stem the blood loss.

Efforts to resuscitate Mr Bakonyi also failed and he was pronounced dead at 2.50pm in Old Station Road.

The hearing was adjourned for further investigations and a full inquest will be held on March 29 next year.

