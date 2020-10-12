A mother was told her eight-year-old daughter was unlikely to survive as paramedics frantically tried to save her life after she choked on a piece of plastic at a Newmarket restaurant.

Sophie Laoprom Fear got the 10cm long piece of clingfilm stuck in her throat at the High Street’s Khobkhun Thai Restaurant on October 25, 2018, an inquest jury at Peterborough Town Hall was told on Tuesday.

Sophie, who had severe learning difficulties, a history of heart problems, and had difficulty walking having only just been out of a wheelchair, was at the restaurant with her mother, Chadaporm Laoprom, and sister Natalie.

Emergency services were called to Khobkhun Thai Restaurant, in Newmarket High Street, on October 25, 2018.

Moments before she started choking, the inquest heard, Sophie had been seen with a wrapper in her mouth as she crawled around on the floor.

Sahaschai Deechaiyaehum, a business partner at the restaurant who was busy serving customers and was not in the function room where the family were having lunch with friends from Newmarket and Cambridge, said in a written statement:“I heard people shouting something about Sophie.

“I went in the room and saw her on the floor. There was something wrong but I didn’t know what.”

Worried that 999 operators wouldn’t be able to understand his accent,he said he called his partner, Stephen Turner, and told him to call for an ambulance.

Edward Stephens, of nearby Grosvenor Physiotherapy, who was also alerted to the incident, started to try to resuscitate the girl, who by then, the inquest was told, was cold to the touch. He continued until emergency services arrived at the scene moments later.

Paramedics managed to retrieve the plastic from Sophie’s throat using a suction device andcontinued to try and revive her.

In an effort to restart her heartthey gave her ten doses of adrenalin, before the decision was made to take her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, as emergency crews continued to fight to save her life.

As she was being wheeled out of the restaurant on a stretcher, the inquest was told, air ambulance doctor David Clutton had to break the tragic news to her mother.

“I told her it was unlikely for her to regain her pulse, but we would continue to try,” the inquest heard.

She and her daughter were put into the back of a police car, and they followed the ambulance to the Hills Road hospital.

Dr Ying Hui Chee, consultant paediatrician, told the inquest Sophie had no pulse on arrival at the accident and emergency department and medics gave her two further doses of adrenaline in a bid to restart her heart.

After around one hour of resuscitation efforts at the scene and a further 20 minutes in hospital, the hearing was told doctors decided it would be futile to continue.

Dr Chee said he went into a private room, by which time Sophie’s father Jamie had arrived, and informed the distraught family of their decision which he said they understood.

Sophie was declared dead at 3.40pm.

Doctors found she had died as a result of hypoxic brain injury, caused by a heart attack following the plastic being lodged in her throat.

Nearly two years after Sophie died a jury spent just over half an hour to accept assistant Cambridgeshire coroner Simon Milburn’s recommendation that her death was accidental.

Sophie’s parents did not attend the inquest. Mr Milburn told the court they were aware of the hearing but it was not a legal requirement for them to attend.

