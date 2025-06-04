The inquest into the death of a mother-of-three who was beaten to death by her husband at their Newmarket home is likely to be held next spring after hearings into the actions of two police officers involved in the investigation have been concluded.

Health care assistant Taiwo Abodunde died on November 28, 2023 and in May 2024 her husband 48-year-old Olobunmi Abodunde, admitted killing her and was jailed for life at Ipswich Crown Court.

Yesterday Suffolk coroner Darren Stewart told a pre-inquest review hearing at the county’s coroner’s court he had decided the inquest into Mrs Abodunde’s death should be resumed.

The house in Exning Road, Newmarket, where Taiwo Abodunde was murdered in November 2023. Picture: Cameron Reid

He said the hearing could be held with a jury but that was something he would determine after speaking to Mrs Abodunde’s family including her mother and sister in Nigeria who officials had not been able to contact.

A policewoman who stood outside the family’s home while Mrs Abodunde was being attacked and an acting police sergeant who told her not to go in are facing allegations that their actions may have amounted to gross incompetence.