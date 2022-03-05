A planning inspector, who said Newmarket’s much-used Weatherby railway foot crossing should remain open, has been urged to stick with his decision as the third inquiry into its future closed on Monday.

Network Rail has been trying to close the crossing, which links two sides of the town, since 2016 on the grounds of safety, but resident Michael Smy, who made the original application for it to be recognised as a public highway in 2018, called on inspector Mark Yates to confirm his previous ruling.

Merrow Golden, legal counsel arguing on behalf of Newmarket Town Council, and Mr Smy, accused the rail company of failing to provide any new evidence, while raising contentious points about the validity of Mr Smy’s application.

Wetherby crossing in Newmarket.

“They have raised points about validity while delivering eight pages of objections to original findings in a previous inquiry,” she said. “Matters from the first inquiry should not be reopened or re-debated. Network Rail has not found anything to invalidate Mr Smy’s application.”

She also challenged suggestions by Network Rail that Green Road in Newmarket had been laid as a substitute.

“Network Rail has not even been able to provide any evidence that it could feasibly have built Green Road as a substitute road, let alone that they did. They have identified no legal flaws in the interim decision, which was entirely accurate and considered,” she said.

Juan Lopez, counsel for Network Rail, which had previously argued that discrepancies such as incorrect grid references and incorrect scale on a map, dating back to around 1850, should render the application invalid, reasserted that claim, adding: “There is no evidence of continued public use and you can’t rationally find any evidence of vehicle rights.

“As a team, we have gone through the evidence painstakingly and we’re right in concluding that there is no evidence.

“We have seen Newmarket Town Council switching the evidential burden, but in this case, there isn’t one in the first place.”

He went on to state that errors had been made in the findings from previous inquiries, adding: “We set out our stall very clearly on matters with which we were not agreeable and have been clear about where we think there are errors.

“If we observe legal errors, there is no use us sitting on our hands. We must air those now.

“The conclusions of previous findings are fully open for change and it’s all very well talking about time and resources being spent on this inquiry, but if there is to be a U-turn, it’s right that it should be now instead of during an appeal later.”

At the start of the inquiry last month, Steve Day, liability negotiations manager at Network Rail claimed a map dated 1846 had mistakenly shown the crossing as a right of way and that error had been repeated on another map the following year.

A historic conveyance document sent by the landowner of the time, had not listed the road as a right of way however, which Network Rail argued, gave significant support to its position.

But Ms Golden said the rail boss’s attempt to have the application invalidated had been unreasonably pursued and going nowhere.

The inquiry, which has already cost the town council in excess of £40,000, has now been adjourned for the inspector to consider his decision.