A Newmarket primary school has improved significantly since it was judged good by Government inspectors five years ago.

Staff at Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy were said by Ofsted inspector Steve Woodley to work tirelessly to ensure every pupil succeeded academically and personally, after he spent two days at the Rowley Drive school in January.

“Pupils flourish at this school,” he said. “They love learning. Pupils treat each other and adults with kindness and courtesy. They look out for and help other pupils. If pupils are worried or find it hard to focus in lessons, caring staff provide them with the precise support they need. This helps pupils to believe, bounce and grow.”

Executive head Lisa Tweed and John Hollick head of school with some of the pupils at Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy praised by a government inspector for their achievements and exemplary behaviour

His report said the school, which is part of the Unity Schools Partnership, had very high expectations of how well all its pupils could achieve.

“Pupils strive to meet these expectations,” he said. “They work very hard in lessons.”

And he praised what he called the school’s excellent quality of teaching and the personalised support provided by staff to its 340 pupils, which meant they achieved very well.

The children were able to take part in an extensive range of enrichment sessions each week, from gymnastics to origami and making podcasts, providing opportunities to develop their self confidence and oracy. And they contributed to the school’s decision making.

Mr Woodley praised what he called the school’s ambitious broad curriculum, which he said was designed to help pupils build and remember important knowledge over time. The report also highlighted what it called the exceptional support given to pupils with special needs, including in The Apex hub, a specially resourced on-site provision.

Mr Woodley, who spoke to pupils and parents during his visit, said pupils enjoyed going to school and attendance was good. He praised pupils for what he called their exemplary behaviour, which he said was a result of their teachers having very clear, well understood, expectations for how pupils should conduct themselves.

“They are relentlessly positive in encouraging and recognising good behaviour,” he said.

Executive head Lisa Tweed said: “We are very proud of the findings from the recent Ofsted report, which perfectly sums up what makes Houldsworth Valley so special.

“This report is testimony to the hard work of everyone connected with the school staff, pupils, families and our community alike. We thank them all for their continued support.”