Newmarket's police inspector has warned action will be taken to stop anti-social behaviour, and that groups flouting social-distancing rules will be broken up.

Last night Suffolk Police issued a dispersal notice for the town, which meant officers could send people home and that if they returned they could be landed with a criminal record.

Inspector Mark Shipton told Suffolk News today police brought in the order after they had been made aware of groups of young people gathering and engaging in anti-social behaviour in the town.

"If groups of people appear not to be adhering to social distancing measures and the rule of six, officers will attend and groups will be dispersed," he said.

"Due to repeated incidents, a dispersal order under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act was authorised. The additional powers allow officers to deal with individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder, not only when they have occurred or are occurring but when they are likely to occur. Failure to comply with the direction to leave an area is a criminal offence.

“Officers will be engaging in further patrols in the Newmarket area during the evenings this week and will take action, if required, as anti-social behaviour and a blatant disregard for social distancing measures will not be tolerated.

The introduction of the overnight dispersal order comes just days after detectives launched an investigation into an attempted arson attack at The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Fred Archer Way, pictured above.

“We must all continue to play our part in keeping the county as safe as possible.”

Cardboard boxes were doused in white spirit before being set alight. A group of five youths were seen running away from the town centre shopping complex at about 8.15pm

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or knows who was responsible, please contact Newmarket police quoting crime reference 37/73738/20."

