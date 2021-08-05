An investigation into how Suffolk Police handled a young mother’s calls for help just days before she was murdered has been re-opened.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is set to look into how the county force responded to reports by Clare Nash that her former boyfriend Charles Jessop had made threats against her, just days before he murdered her.

The mother-of-two was stabbed and strangled in front of her young son in her Newmarket home on January 16 last year - two days after telling Suffolk Police she was being harassed.

Police stand watch outside Clare Nash's Brickfields Avenue home, where she was stabbed and strangled to death.

And just hours before she died, she told officers about her fears of Jessop, but her risk level had only been assessed as medium by the officers she spoke to.

Last night a spokesman for the organisation told Suffolk News: "In January 2020 we received a referral from Suffolk Constabulary following the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket.

"We decided to independently investigate as there had been contact between Suffolk Constabulary police officers and Clare Nash in the days before her death. However, our investigation was paused while ongoing criminal proceedings took place.

Clare Nash was murdered by her former boyfriend in January last year.

"As those proceedings have now concluded the IOPC investigation has resumed."

At his sentencing last month, Jessop, branded a 'violent, controlling selfish bully', was told he could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was given a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Judge Martyn Levett told Jessop he was a danger to women and was at high risk of harming women he was in a relationship with.

Charles Jessop was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison last month.

“You are an extremely dangerous man, with a long held, deep seated and warped view of women, particularly about them having to obey your every beck and call,” he told the hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

During a two-month trial earlier this year, the court was told the 30 year old cycled to Miss Nash’s home in Brickfields Avenue, opened the door and stabbed her multiple times before strangling her to death.

Floral tributes left for Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket

