A man who helped to pull a stricken driver from his car just moments before it burst into flames on a dual carriageway has described his experience.

Chris Fallon had collected his partner Christie Raptaki and their seven-year-old daughter Alfie from Stansted Airport and was just 10 minutes away from their home in Gazeley, near Newmarket, when the drama unfolded just before 5.45pm on Sunday.

The former sales manager and current consultant to the Haverhill-based firm Roadfill, of which Christie is CEO and founder, described how he was driving his Ford Ranger eastbound near junction 38 of the A14 when a car suddenly served across the road in front of him before hitting the barrier and careering onto the opposite side of the road and coming to a stop.

Chris Fallon and two other men helped pull the driver of this burning car out of it just moments before it exploded and burst into flames. Picture: Contributed

Chris, 60, who moved from Stradishall to Gazeley last year, said: "People had obviously stopped but whoever was in the car didn't get out and it started smoking, so I and two other guys ran to the vehicle and we couldn't open it so I went back to my car to get a hammer and by the time I got back again two very brave guys had broken in and I assisted in pulling him out of the car.

"I was the one that called the emergency services.

"We dropped him (the stricken driver) quite close to the side of the road and someone else screamed, 'we've got to move, it's going to catch fire' and we moved him a little further along and then it exploded and caught fire."

Chris also described the moment when the car went across his path as he was driving: “We just swerved in and out while braking. How we didn't hit him I don't know.

"You also realise how life is so fragile. As with all these things. It's a millisecond, all you have to be doing is going slightly faster or slightly slower and it's a different story.

“The most important thing” added Chris, was that the man who had the accident looked like he was going to be okay after being treated.

Shortly after the car had crossed the road and come to a standstill, two other cars collided on the westbound carriageway where Chris had pulled up.

Both sides of the A14 were then closed for some time because of the two accidents.

The westbound side reopened fully at 7pm, confirmed a police spokesman, and the eastbound carriageway at about 8.10pm.

He added that the car that caught fire was a Ford and that the driver had 'potentially' suffered a medical episode of some sort that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Nobody involved in the two-vehicle collision suffered any serious injury, although the vehicles had to be recovered from the road.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said on Monday: "Three ambulances and a paramedic car were sent to the A14 near Kentford yesterday afternoon following reports of a road traffic collision.

"One patient was assessed at the scene and was transported to a place of safety."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "One car was fully involved in a fire, which we extinguished. We called a stop to the incident from a fire perspective around 6.30pm."