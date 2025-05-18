The manager of a new cheesesteak restaurant in a town high street has spoken of his ‘wholesome’ experience so far following its recent opening.

Carlo Cheesesteaks started welcoming customers to its premises at 107 High Street in Newmarket at the start of May.

The shop, which has 10 members of staff in total, sells cheesesteaks, burgers, wings, gourmet fries, and more.

Carlo Cheesesteaks opened at 107 High Street in Newmarket a few weeks ago. Pictures: Love Newmarket

Miguel Teixeira, 29, who lives in Thetford, is the manager at Carlo Cheesesteaks.

He said: “It sort of feels a bit unreal in these opening weeks as I joined the project before the restaurant opened so I helped out with all the paperwork and whatnot.

“Seeing it all now come together sort of feels quite wholesome and it’s great to see so many people come in, especially when we’ve been so busy at the weekend.

Staff at Carlo Cheesesteaks including manager Miguel Teixeira, second from left

“We’ve got a great team here mixed with different ages and we’re very keen to create a nice family atmosphere.”

Carlo Cheesesteaks is open from midday until 10pm every day, with the business working on a late licence to open until 2am on a Friday and Saturday.

According to Miguel, the most popular item on the menu so far has been the barbeque smash burger.

The Carlo Cheesesteaks menu

A smash burger is typically a thin beef patty, that has been smashed down usually with a spatula, and cooked on a super-hot griddle.

“A lot of people love the buffalo and barbeque smash burgers and they have given some really great reviews of them,” Miguel said.

“To get a smash burger in Newmarket is very rare and hard to find.

The shop is from midday until 10pm every day of the week

“Also if you haven’t tried a cheesesteak before we encourage you to try one as it won’t disappoint.

“I’m not even just saying that because I manage the restaurant, honestly they taste amazing.”