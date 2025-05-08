An award-winning family-run butchers has expressed its gratitude to customers after celebrating 20 years of business.

TFM (Thompsons Farm Meat) Butchers marked the milestone on Sunday with a special event at Fenrose Farm, in Isleham, near Newmarket and Mildenhall.

Only family, friends, and customers were invited to the celebratory event, which featured a barbecue competition, a raffle, face painting, live music and more.

TFM Butchers held a special event at Fenrose Farm in Isleham on Sunday to celebrate 20 years of business. Pictures: Submitted

Co-owners Roseanna Thompson and her husband Steven started selling their own produce from the farm in April 2005.

Roseanna said on social media: “We really want to thank absolutely everyone who has given us advice over the years.

“A massive thank you to our very hard-working butchers, David Hartnell and Kim Downey, and those who have helped us in the shop, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

Anna Johnson took customers for tours around Fenrose Farm and explained how the family care for the animals

“Also, thank you to everyone who had helped put this celebration on, especially the customers who gave up their bank holiday Sunday, and thank you to the companies who very kindly donated raffle prizes.

A special cake was made to celebrate the 20th anniversary

“It goes without saying how grateful we are to all our customers as without all of you we wouldn’t be where we are today - an award-winning butchers shop.”

The celebratory event featured a barbecue competition, a raffle, face painting, live music and more

Donations from the event celebrations were given to Parkinson’s UK and Cambridgeshire Young Farmers Club.