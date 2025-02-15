The need for urgent government intervention to support British horseracing was emphasised after a group of MPs and peers from three parties visited Newmarket, the home of more than 3,000 racehorses.

West Suffolk MP Nick Timothy, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock, was one of eight parliamentarians who visited businesses and organisations connected with the sport.

Mr Timothy said: “Racing, training, breeding and bloodstock are essential and valued parts of Newmarket and of the UK’s cultural life and economy.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock during their visit to Newmarket. Picture: Contributed

“They infuse the character and heritage of the town and continue to make it a unique place in which to live and work.

“I was delighted to join MPs and peers from all parties on this extremely valuable visit – whether it was to experience the storied history of auctioneer Tattersalls, the beauty of the gallops, the famous National Stud or the purpose-built training centre for jockeys at the British Racing School.”

He added: “Apart from the cultural richness and entertainment that racing provides, the industry supports more than 85,000 jobs nationally, mostly in rural areas, and generates £4.1 billion annually for the UK economy.

The Parliamentary group spent time at Gosden's Yard in Newmarket. Picture: Newmarket

“But horseracing needs more help from the Government at a very challenging time.

“Newmarket is the centre of the world of horseracing and British racing remains the best in the world.

“We need to work hard to keep it that way. In particular, we need to see action to ensure affordability checks are not disproportionate and do not drive away betting customers. And we need reform of the Betting Levy so more money goes back into British horseracing.”

Joining Mr Timothy were Dan Carden MP (Lab), his fellow co-chair on the group, MP for Ely and East Cambridgeshire Charlotte Cane (Lib Dem), Windsor MP Jack Rankin (Cons), Lee Pitcher, MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme (Lab) and Tory peers Baroness McIntosh, Lord Herbert and Baroness Harding.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock during their visit to Tattersalls in Newmarket. Picture: Contributed

The group visited the British Racing School and Pony Academy, Clarehaven Stables, The National Stud and Tattersalls.