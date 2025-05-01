Just a few years ago Harry Davies was a student at Newmarket Academy dreaming of becoming a top jockey.

That ambition was further fuelled by his participation in the Godolphin-sponsored Dubai Future Champions' education week when he and his classmates were on the rostrum presenting trophies to the connections of the winner of the race named for the project.

Fast forward just over six years, and Harry, now 20, is living his dream as he prepares for his first Classic ride in the 2,000 Guineas on his home track, Newmarket's Rowley Mile.

Harry Davies, who will be having his first Classic ride in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, pictured with pupils from his former school, Newmarket Academy, at the Rowley Mile during last autumn's Dubai Future Champions Festival Education Week, an initiative he took part in when he was a student there

And his mount, Wimbledon Hawkeye, trained in Newmarket by James Owen and carrying the colours of veteran Stetchworth owner Bill Gredley who has paid for seaside trips and Christmas lunches for Newmarket pensioners for decades, is certainly not without a chance.

"It's a dream for me to ride in the 2,000 Guineas and it will be a big day," said Harry who rode the colt in last month's Craven Stakes when he was second to the current market leader for the race Field of Gold.

"He has got to find a little bit on form but I think he can take a step forward from the Craven and hopefully he's not out of it.

"The track will suit him as it always suits horses that like to gallop. He hit a little bit of a flat spot in the Craven but once he hit the rising ground he came home nicely so I will be riding him nice and handy and making use of him and you just never know it's the 2,000 Guineas and there have been wilder results.

"He is a very tough horse and every time you ask him he always finds a little bit more for you. He should run a nice race. "

As a pupil at Newmarket Academy Harry like all students there took part in the school's Godolphin Beacon Project, delivered by Racing to School, which gives the youngsters the chance to learn about the town's racing industry not only enhancing their education but helping to support career choices.

"It is a great opportunity for young people to see the industry in a light they may not have seen before. We need young people coming into the sport and I hope the Beacon project can continue to show young people what we are about as a sport and hopefully a few of them can come in and join it with us" said Harry, who grew up racing a succession of good ponies sourced by his devoted mum Angie Shea, who will be at the course on Saturday cheering him on.

And with the big race just two days away is Harry feeling the pressure.

"I never really get nervous for a race but the 2,000 Guineas is a whole different calibre I have never been nervous for a race in my life but this is something that I have grown up watching so I would like to say I will have a few butterflies and if I don't I will be surprised. I am just going to try to enjoy the day as much as I can," he said.

So on Saturday the young man who can remember sitting in front of his television as a child watching the great Frankel win the 2,000 Guineas in a style that secured his place in the pantheon of racing greats, will be hoping he can add his name to the roll of 2,000 Guineas winning jockeys and make good on those childhood dreams.