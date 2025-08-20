A family-owned ceramics manufacturer is set to double its turnover after purchasing the site it had previously rented as its headquarters.

Almath Crucibles, based in Burrough Green, near Newmarket, has secured a £787,500 finance package from Lloyds to buy a 10,000 sq ft unit where its team of 15 engineers and scientists is based along with a second 10,000 sq ft unit which it leases out as an additional revenue stream.

The acquisition aims to help the business grow its turnover from £2.5m to £5m within four years.

Michael Misson, director at Almath Crucibles. Picture: Almath Crucibles

Director Michael Misson said: “This business has been a part of my family for a long time now and it’s exciting to take this next step on our journey.

“When our previous landlord decided to sell the site, it was crucial we were able to acquire it to protect our operations and the jobs of our staff, and I’m grateful for the support from Simon Minister and the team at Lloyds in helping us with this.

“Owning our own home now gives us a strong platform to continue to innovate and build on the great progress we’ve made in recent years.

“We’ve got exciting plans for the future to further the growth of the business and ensure we continue to deliver a quality service to our customers.”

Founded in 1996 by Alan Misson in his garden shed, Almath Crucibles has grown under the leadership of his son Michael into one of the UK’s leading ceramics manufacturers.

Today, it supplies more than 500 specialist products, including crucibles, fasteners and fibre blankets, which are used in cutting-edge research around the world.

The company’s ceramics, which can withstand extreme heat and resist abrasion, are used in industries ranging from battery development and renewable energy to biomedical research.

Clients include the University of Cambridge, CERN and MIT, with Almath also producing bespoke ceramics for specialist research equipment.

The purchase of its headquarters is also helping the company go greener.

Solar panels on the site already supply around 20 per cent of its energy needs and Almath hopes to go fully renewable by 2028 with more investment in solar, wind and battery power.