A Suffolk artist whose life was turned upside down after he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes is to take on a 12-hour challenge to support a national charity.

Sam Thurlow, from Red Lodge, near Newmarket, is gearing up to hold the livestream on Sunday for Diabetes UK and hopes to raise £600.

The 31-year-old had to spend time adjusting to his new lifestyle after being diagnosed just before his 30th birthday in February last year after he caught a cold.

Sam Thurlow, 31, of Red Lodge, near Newmarket, is set to challenge himself with a 12-hour drawing livestream. Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: “When I was diagnosed I was rushed to hospital because my vision had started to go, I was drinking about 12 litres of water a day and going to the toilet about three or four times a night.”

“It was a very emotional time. It was a massive change. I told my wife that I would never be able to eat cake again but I realised after a few days it wouldn’t be like that at all.”

Now he hopes to give back to the charity which carries out research and supports those with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.

Sam’s art is created using bottled ink and water and he draws buildings, cars and plants. Picture: Mecha Morton

The national charity has encouraged people to organise gaming livestreams throughout November to raise funds and mark 100 years since insulin was discovered, and although a gamer himself, Sam wanted to combine two things he cares about – art and raising awareness of diabetes.

He said: “I’ve done a couple of art livestreams in the past and I wondered if the charity would be up for me doing that sort of thing.

“I thought to do 12 hours because it’s a bit of a challenge and hopefully it will spark some interest.

He hopes to raise £600 for the charity. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It will be interesting to see how many pieces I make and at the end of the day I’m going to try to auction them off on eBay to see if I can raise even more money.”

Sam, who works at a book publishing company, said his art was unique because he used bottled ink and water and drew buildings, cars and plants. But he’ll also take suggestions from people who watch him on the livestream.

The money raised will all go to Diabetes UK which funds research into preventative measures for the condition and ultimately a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

Now nearly two years on, Sam has his diabetes under control.

“I’m not limited by what I can eat. I wouldn’t be able to go and eat an entire pizza but I wouldn’t necessarily want to.”

Donate here.

Or to watch from 9am to 9pm see here.

For more information about Diabetes UK visit the website.