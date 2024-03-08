Newmarket schools take part in World Book Day celebrations
World Book Day has been hailed a success across schools in Newmarket as children don creative costumes or their pyjamas to celebrate a love of books.
Pupils at Paddocks Primary School, Laureate Community Academy, Fairstead House School, Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy and Kettlefields Primary School in Dullingham had a great time dressing up for the special occasion.
John Hollick, head of school at Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy, said the day went well and that students loved wearing their pyjamas around the school.
He said: “It was fantastic to see the children come in wearing their pyjamas.
“World Book Day is something that the children look forward to every year.
“As a school, it’s a chance to really push the joy of reading as we know how vital reading is for our pupils - it’s one of our most important days of the year.”
The staff at Laureate Community Academy joined the children by also wearing their pyjamas and pupils decorated paper plates to celebrate their love for reading.
A costume competition was held at Fairstead House School and pupils were given prizes for their imaginative outfits of their favourite book characters.
Older students at Paddocks Primary School went around the school to read their favourite books to the younger children.
Kettlefields Primary School in Dullingham praised the children for a range of wonderful costumes including Willy Wonka, Harry Potter and Mirabel from Encanto.
World Book Day is celebrated across the UK and children are given book tokens to spend at local booksellers or at a supermarket.