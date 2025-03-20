Families in Newmarket can once again access a popular public footpath after it was reinstated following years of campaigning.

The path, linking Exning Road to Willie Snaith Road and the Studlands Park estate, will offer a shorter and more convenient route to Laureate Primary Academy which will spare pupils and parents from a significantly longer walk.

It was previously blocked off when the former owners of Morecroft House extended their car park as part of an office development.

From left, Cllr Andy Drummond, Cath Dalton and Dave Perkins, co-headteachers at Laureate Primary Academy, and Cllr Rachel Hood. Picture: Keith Heppell

Following discussions with Newmarket town councillors Andy Drummond and Rachel Hood, the site’s new owner, Ed Babington, has agreed to reopen the path by removing the fence — restoring the route for residents.

Cllr Drummond said: “It’s great to have this well-known Right of Way restored and Ed has really come through for us — what a lovely bloke.

“This will make a huge difference for families as the alternative route was much longer for such a short stretch of road.

The public footpath has been reinstated after years of campaigning. Picture: Keith Heppell

“It will make the school run much easier and hopefully encourage more people to walk, reducing the number of cars on the road.”

To ensure the shortcut is safe and accessible, West Suffolk Council director Alex Wilson has taken action to clear the overgrown brambles and vegetation on the path.

New fencing will be installed to separate the car park from the walking route in line with a covenant on the land.

For safety, parents are advised to hold their children's hands while passing through the car park.

Dave Perkins, co-headteacher, said: “We are delighted that the path has now been re-opened — it will make a real difference to our families, especially those coming from Studlands.

“We are extremely grateful to Cllrs Hood and Drummond, as well as Mr Babington, for ensuring that access has been restored.”