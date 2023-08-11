Plans to reintroduce a bus service – which hasn’t run since 2007 – have been welcomed.

Suffolk County Council is seeking views on whether people would like to see the the return of the 225/226 service, which ran a return journey between Newmarket and Haverhill, six times a day.

The route last operated more than 15 years ago and could be re-introduced as early as autumn if it receives enough support.

West Suffolk District Councillor for Newmarket North, Janne Jarvis

Janne Jarvis, West Suffolk councillor for Newmarket North said: “Our public transport network is simply not fit for purpose, so in order for our communities to thrive, we must have connectivity, and we need it yesterday.

“I would love to see Newmarket and Haverhill connected. You are going to get more day trippers coming back and forth adding vibrancy and commerce of both towns.

“However, in West Suffolk, it is not a case of talking about this town and that town.

“The conversation here simply needs to be, do we have enough public transport.”

Suffolk County Council has been awarded an undisclosed amount for a Bus Service Improvement Plan by the Department of Transport.

The 225/226 was withdrawn in 2007 due to budget cuts.

The original service ran six times a day from Newmarket to Haverhill, starting at 7.40am, making 14 stops along the way including Moulton Crossroads, Gazeley, Dalham, Colwinge, Stradishall, Little Thurlow, Blunts Hall Corner. The return journey from Haverhill also ran six times a day.

Market trader, Angela Firmen, of M&M Fruiterers, said: "We would certainly welcome a bus service bringing in more people on market days. It would be good for them too because they wouldn't have the hassle or the cost of parking.”

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said the additional funding is only guaranteed until March 2025 and the service would need to show strong passenger numbers to ensure it can be maintained.

He urged residents to share their views with their respective town and parish councils.

Steve Elsom, chair of Newmarket business support organisation, Love Newmarket, said: "Love Newmarket fully supports all forms of transport to and from Newmarket, allowing visitors to enjoy and experience our town, whilst becoming part of our community and seeking employment here.

“Newmarket and Haverhill have much in common in terms of demographic and business sectors, so a direct route via public transport would allow people to live and work across both communities.

"Love Newmarket is here to help improve the community here in the town, both by supporting our businesses and making Newmarket an attractive place to live, work and visit.

“These connections are a key part of this focus and so we will continue to support them.“

Joanne Kirk, clerk to Moulton Parish and Stradishall Parish Council, said: “Comments received so far at both councils are supportive provided the bus service fits in with people who might it to get to work, to school or to the railway station in Newmarket. Reliability is another factor whether people use it or not.”

Newmarket Town Council will discuss the return of the bus service plan on August 21.

The proposal has also received a positive response in Haverhill.

Haverhill Town and West Suffolk District Councillor, Patrick Hanlon, said: ““If we have people travelling on buses from Haverhill to Newmarket and Newmarket to Haverhill, it will help both towns no end.”