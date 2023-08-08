Police are looking for more information following a string of thefts from parked cars in a Suffolk village.

Three cars in Red Lodge, between Newmarket and Mildenhall, were involved in the thefts during the early hours of Monday, August 7.

The first incident was in Snowdrop Way at approximately 1.35am when two unknown males gained entry and stole loose change, a key fob and a pair of sunglasses from a parked car.

The thefts happened in Snowdrop Way, Elms Road and Chase Avenue in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps

Between 1am and 6am, a car parked in Elms Road was entered and loose coins, sunglasses and a set of keys were stolen.

Two vehicles parked on Chase Avenue were also targeted by two unknown suspects who attempted to gain entry between 2.25am and 2.35am.

If you have any information on the incidents, please use the reference numbers below and get in touch with the Suffolk Police.

Snowdrop Way - Ref: 37/45927/23.

Elms Road - Ref: 37/45914/23.

Chase Avenue - Ref: 37/46039/23 and 37/46046/23.