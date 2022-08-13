Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong wowed crowds with Ibiza classics as he brought Newmarket Nights to a close last night.

Pete Tong transformed the July Course into the sun-soaked White Isle with his groundbreaking take on Ibiza Classics on Friday.

With the Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Jules Buckley, he brought a night of nostalgia, favourite club tracks and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.

Pete Tong brought Newmarket Nights to a close. Picture: Paul Lyme/ The Jockey Club Live

Tong, who is one of Britain's foremost DJs, received an MBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list for services to Broadcasting and Music.

Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith and The Script have already taken to the stage at the event this year.