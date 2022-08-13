Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong wows huge crowds with Ibiza classics as he brings Newmarket Nights to a close
Published: 11:31, 13 August 2022
| Updated: 11:41, 13 August 2022
Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong wowed crowds with Ibiza classics as he brought Newmarket Nights to a close last night.
Pete Tong transformed the July Course into the sun-soaked White Isle with his groundbreaking take on Ibiza Classics on Friday.
With the Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Jules Buckley, he brought a night of nostalgia, favourite club tracks and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects.
Tong, who is one of Britain's foremost DJs, received an MBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list for services to Broadcasting and Music.
Anne-Marie, Paloma Faith and The Script have already taken to the stage at the event this year.