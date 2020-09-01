If you want to put your feelings into a song for a loved one on a special day, singer-songwriter Jacen can help you.

Sixty-four-year-old Jacen Bruce is the voice behind Tune4All.com which gives people a chance to send uniquely crafted musical gifts for family, friends and loved ones.

Jacen, who has more than 20 years of experience writing and performing, as well as recording an album at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis, offers a choice from a wide selection of personalised tunes, from love songs to birthday greetings and congratulatory musical messages for weddings, engagements, retirements to get well soon and many more messages.

Jason Bruce Tune4All from Isleham.

“We are always adding new music to our portfolio and we can take special orders on request,” said Jacen, who lives in Isleham near Mildenhall .

“To create your own unique musical gift card you simply select from the song menu and add the details of the person whom you wish to receive the message and we will create a bespoke song especially tailored to the recipient,” he said.

Within 48 hours Tune4All will have the message ready for you, complete with a dedicated private song page created with an eCard and download. You can also add a photo.

Jacen’s new business venture dates back to earlier this year when he had customers wanting a personal song for their partner on Valentine’s Day, and when he got 10 customers he knew he was on to a winner but didn’t set up the site until much more recently.

“When lockdown hit, all my gigs went over night. I had this idea on the backburner and then came up with Tune4All.com,” said Jacen.

He said the reception had been positive and he had already created wedding songs, anniversary songs and get well soon songs for customers.

“It’s a fantastic way to send that special person in your life a message from the heart they will cherish forever,” he said.

