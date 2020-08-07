A Newmarket woman who has hundreds of convictions to her name has been locked up after coughing at a police officer as she claimed she had coronavirus.

Saskia Francis, of New Cheveley Road, admitted at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to repeatedly coughing in the face of Pc Will Pardoe while claiming to have the deadly virus and to assaulting a 19-year-old woman.

The 39-year-old, who has more than 200 previous convictions including 132 thefts, was arrested on May 28 on suspicion of attempting to steal a backpack from Paula Ailenei in The Avenue that morning.

Saskia Francis, of New Cheveley Road, Newmarket (39931942)

As officers tried to arrest her outside Orchard House Surgery, in Fred Archer Way, she deliberately and repeatedly coughed on the police constable.

Judge Rupert Overbury handed her a seven month sentence for assaulting Pc Pardoe and a three month term for assaulting the teenage woman after she injured her finger. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The attempted robbery charge was dropped by the prosecution.

After the hearing, Suffolk Police described the incident as ‘simply unacceptable’ and warned attacks on emergency workers would not be tolerated.

Today, for the first time, the Journal can reveal that in May this year she was jailed for 16 weeks for a spate of thefts from High Street businesses, including a day-long spree last year.