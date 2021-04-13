A 'jealous, obsessive and controlling' ex-boyfriend allegedly murdered mother-of-two Clare Nash at her Newmarket home, a court heard.

Charles Jessop cycled from his Bakers Row home on January 16 to her Brickfields Avenue home and waited for her to return before stabbing her multiple times, Ipswich Crown Court was told today.

Jessop, 29, had taken a kitchen knife to her home to use in the stabbing, the court was told, but when it broke during the attack he strangled her to death.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, where Clare Nash died on January 16 2020.

Dr Nat Cary, one of Britain's leading forensic pathologists, could not determine whether she died from blood loss or strangulation, and that she could have been alive as Jessop began to strangle her.

Mark Cotter, prosecuting, described Jessop as 'jealous, obsessive and controlling', and that leading up to Miss Nash's death he had hit her and threatened to 'slit her throat'.

"Charles Jessop had simply become angered by Clare Nash's determined rejections of unwanted advances and further angered by her commencement of a new relationship," Mr Cotter told the jury.

Floral tributes left for Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket

"The anger, fuelled by jealousy, drove him to kill Clare Nash in a premeditated, vicious and cowardly attack within her own home."

During the attack, Mr Cotter said, Miss Nash told Jessop she was pregnant, which a post-mortem later found she was not, "no doubt to make him stop".

"It's notable he mocked her for this and even imitated her plea for mercy when he was being arrested," he said, and added during the attack she was stabbed twice in the lower body.

Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, where Clare Nash died on January 16 2020.

Miss Nash's long time friend and live-in landlord Peter Claringbold was inside the house at the time, and heard screaming coming from the doorstep and Jessop telling her she was 'going to die', Mr Cotter said.

Both Miss Nash and Jessop ended up in a downstairs bathroom, and emergency services heard the attack as it happened after he held his phone up to the door.

Miss Nash's three year old son was in the house at the time of the attack.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but were unable to save Miss Nash. When Jessop was arrested, the court was told, he was heard to have said 'I have won'.

The jury was handed a bundle of evidence detailing every text, phone call, picture message and iMessage sent between the pair in the lead up to her death which the prosecution said showed he had been 'bombarding' her with messages and that he became 'obsessed' with her.

Jessop and Miss Nash had started seeing each other since the middle of 2019, but that the relationship had ended by the end of the year and Miss Nash had started seeing another man, George Petrie, who worked at the Golden Lion in the High Street.

On Christmas day in 2019 Jessop sent 95 messages to her, only to get five replies. And between December 26 and 29, Jessop contacted her another 174 times, which gained 15 responses.

Hours before she died Miss Nash had spoken to officers who assessed her level of risk as medium. "She recorded the problems she was having with Charles Jessop, but did not want to make a statement," he said.

The jury was told that Jessop is 'seeking to raise issues as to the state of his mind at the time of the killing,' the court was told. Mr Cotter said Jessop's defence was that antidepressant drug citalopram had affected him.

Jessop has denied murder. The trial continues, and is expected to last between three and four weeks.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket