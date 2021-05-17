Jess Glynne is set to return to July Course later this year when she headlines Newmarket Nights for a second time.

The I'll Be There singer will be performing on August 6, the Jockey Club have announced today, as outdoor music events are set to get into full swing.

And the 31-year-old said she can't wait to be back at Newmarket.

Jess Glynne, who is set to headline Newmarket Nights later this year.

"I had a wicked time headlining Newmarket Nights in 2017, and am looking forward to coming back," she said.

"August will be all the more special after the last year we have all had."

The chart topping singer's debut album I Cry When I Laugh has had 12 million worldwide sales, 39 weeks in the UK top ten, and 2.5 billion Spotify streams.

She is the final performer to be announced, and will join acts Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Rick Astley, and McFly on the bill for this year.

Sophie Able, general manager at Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We have been working tirelessly behind-the-scenes since the announcement of the Government’s roadmap to secure a fantastic summer of live music.

"We can’t wait to welcome music fans back to Newmarket for incredible racing, plus the joy that live music brings - something we’ve all missed over the past year."

