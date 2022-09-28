An upcoming jobs and skills fair in Newmarket will showcase career opportunities in the area, and give applicants a chance to engage with employers face-to-face.

The event will be held at the Memorial Hall on October 18, between 10am and 1pm.

It has been organised by the Department for Work and Pensions, in association with West Suffolk Council.

A similar fair earlier this year was reportedly successful. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Employers and training providers will be advertising a range of positions and course vacancies.

A similar fair was held earlier this year.

Councillor Susan Glossop, West Suffolk Council's cabinet member for growth, said: "After the success of the Jobs and Skills Fair in Newmarket earlier this year, I am pleased to see it return.

"West Suffolk Council view economic growth as a priority, and we support events like this one to enable local people to access the skills they need and help businesses recruit and train their workforce.

"We are working with the Department for Work and Pensions to deliver the event to signpost the skills development and employment opportunities available in the area."

Stalls are still available for any local firms or course providers looking to exhibit on the day.

To enquire regarding these, email the organisers.