A Newmarket company has gone into receivership after nearly forty years of trading.

Allied Mechanical Services Ltd, which moved to purpose-built headquarters in Willie Snaith Road, four years ago after outgrowing its former offices, called in staff members ten days ago to break the news that the company could not continue trading.

It is understood that around 70 people have lost their jobs and some are owed up to a month’s wages.

Allied Building Services office in Willie Snaith Road Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

The company, which supplied electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning services, was founded in 1985 when it recorded a turnover of £250,000 a year with a staff of five.

By 2018, in a council planning application for their new HQ, Allied estimated their turnover at £11 million with a workforce of seventy.