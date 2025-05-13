A jockey accused of murdering a 71-year-old in a town brawl has appeared in court again.

Levi Williams, 26, of Holland Park, Newmarket, was at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday charged with both manslaughter and murder.

He is accused of punching Richard Wingrove during an incident involving four people outside the Waggon and Horses pub, in High Street, on March 8.

Levi Williams, of Holland Park, Newmarket, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court charged with the murder of Richard Wingrove.

Mr Wingrove died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital 10 days later.

Judge Mark Bishop presided.

The case was adjourned for a further preparation hearing on June 27.

The full trial has been pencilled in to start on September 15, and is expected to last seven days.

Williams was represented by Oslers Solicitors.

He was remanded into custody.