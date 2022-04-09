Around 300 residents took the opportunity to visit a two-day exhibition at Newmarket’s memorial hall outlining concepts put forward by the Jockey Club for the future development of the town.

A period of public consultation has now been launched and will run until April 22 the feedback from which will guide the next stage of how the Jockey Club considers its role in helping to shape the future of Newmarket.

Amy Starkey, managing director for the Jockey Club’s east region, said: “We are grateful to everyone who has taken part in the consultation so far and look forward to continuing the conversation about how we can shape a vibrant future for the town together.

“Newmarket has been The Jockey Club’s home since we were founded in 1750 and we are passionate about playing our part in its future. We’ve had some valuable feedback on the ideas we’ve presented and some excellent discussions about new ideas from members of the community, including from a group of students who visited from Newmarket Academy.”

One of the most well received of these included the possibility of converting the former Subscription Rooms, a listed building which later housed the original National Horseracing Museum, into a new cinema.

The proposed concept would create a three-screen cinema including small, medium, and large screen rooms ranging from 38 to 115 seats in capacity. Initial ideas for the ground floor would see a box office and lobby as well as café and gallery space and access to all three screens. A rear courtyard and garden would provide outdoor space.

An artist’s impression of how an All-Weather Training and Racing facility in Newmarket might look, should it come to fruition

The first floor could see in-house office space as well as the opportunity for publicly accessible co-working facilities. The larger and medium sized screening rooms would require extensions to the existing buildings, but this could be delivered without impacting on the High Street and current shops.

Also forming part of the display were plans for housing at Pinewood Stud and a country park on the large hill, and lower marsh of the Seven Springs site, which would take advantage of some existing natural features and would be accessed by a new road off Exning Road.

The controversial housing which had been earmarked for Hamilton Hill, would be relocated to Pinewood Stud and the Jockey Club is proposing to submit this site for consideration for housing allocation in West Suffolk’s 2024 Local Plan.

The exhibition also outlined details of a proposed new all-weather racecourse for Newmarket with plans to build a right-handed track on land behind the historic Rowley Mile. It would have a six-furlong chute in the straight and a further chute to enable a ten-furlong start along the back.

The racecourse would be on gallops land known as Southfields Farm and would have a small stand and a viewing facility known as clockers’ tower, Newmarket’s version of Clockers’ Corner, a feature at California’s famous Santa Anita track.

The project also includes starter training yards that could double up as satellite yards in the future.

Back in 2017 the Jockey Club put forward plans for an all-weather course on land close to the Links golf club, but the new site is flatter and considered more suitable. All the concepts can be viewed in full at www.LetsPlayOurPart.co.uk. Feedback is via an online questionnaire until Friday April 22.