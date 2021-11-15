A jockey who punched and kicked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a community order and a £1,695 fine.

Adrian McCarthy, 42, was sentenced today at Suffolk Magistrates' court following the assault on June 14 this year.

The court heard how the veteran jockey called at the home of Emily Massam in Newmarket, whom he had been dating for around seven months, just after 1am, and after he had been drinking.

Jockey Adrian McCarthy appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today. Image: PA Images

After forcing his way in, by blocking the door, he asked 'who was upstairs' and went up to check.

On returning to the hallway - and having been repeatedly asked to leave by Miss Massam - the court heard he suddenly 'span round' before 'punching her in the head, knocking her to the ground' and then 'kicking her in the ribs, legs and head' with a 'football-style kick'.

Unbeknown to McCarthy, Miss Massam had made a 'silent call' to her friend, Molly Palmer, who she had been out with earlier that evening.

When her friend arrived, McCarthy at first thought it was the police and told Miss Massam "don't let them see you on floor. If you tell them anything, I will ruin your life and make stuff up about you", the court heard.

Miss Palmer found her friend at the bottom of the stairs, with blood on her lip looking "scared, shaking and crying."

McCarthy told her that Miss Massam was 'fine' that 'this was normal' before apologising and saying he was sorry.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, to the court that following the 'sustained assault', Miss Massam had said she had not been able relax in her own home, been unable to sleep, needed medication, had suffered panic attacks, was afraid to go into Newmarket, and the incident had transformed her into a "nervous wreck", where as he used to be "outgoing and confident".

She described Mr McCarthy attitude to her as "obsessive".

McCarthy, who was living in Newmarket at the time, but has since been living in Wiltshire, denied the single charge of assault but was found guilty at Suffolk Magistrates Court following a trial in October.

The incident lasted around 20 minutes in total.

Magistrate Paul Thacker, sentenced McCarthy to an 18 months community order.

He was also fined £480, costs of £620, compensation of £500, and a surcharge of £95.

A restraining order was also made for 24 months not to contact Miss Massam directly or indirectly or to visit her address in Newmarket.

McCarthy was warned, if he broke this, he could face prison.

