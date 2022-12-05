It was a chance remark over a pint in Fordham’s Royal British Legion Club one Sunday lunchtime just over a year ago which led to the publication of Fordham Back in Time, a history of the village due shortly to go into its third print run.

John Pryke had already published a book telling the history of the village’s football club when a member of the group he was with in the club suggested he write a book about the village’s past.

“I simply smiled,” said John. “A few weeks later, I was greeted with ‘Have you started that book yet?’ This time the remark stayed with me.”

John Pryke, author of Fordham Back in Time

Fordham Chequers - landlords Bill and Rene Rampley with staff

Fordham mouth organ band in 1905, featuring seven members of the Webb family

As a born and bred ‘Fordhamer’, John knew the online village archive and a couple of booklets written in the past by residents might provide useful information, as would documents, photos and memorabilia of others in the village, as well as their personal memories of Fordham.

So John, 74, set to work, first to carry out and assemble all the research that was needed and then to find a way to compile it into a book which, as well as a walk through through Fordham’s long history, would capture and illustrate the everyday lives of villagers mainly during the 19th and early 20th centuries and onwards to the early 1980s.

“It was a long haul, but a labour of love,” said John, who followed a career in sales, administration and management for a number of companies including the Newmarket-based Caravans International and the Channel Tunnel project before 14 years with Tindalls, in Newmarket High Street, from where he retired in 2012.

A photo taken at Fordham School back in 1914

Congregational Sunday school outing in around 1960

Church Street in the late 19th century

John has been involved for more than 50 years with a long list of Fordham institutions, including the football and cricket clubs, Royal British Legion, Sports Association and the Charity Group – in some cases following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

His beautifully presented hard-cover book runs to 130 pages of text with an additional 100 pages of photographs, costs £10 and can be ordered by phone or text on 07535147036 or by leaving a message on 01638 720674.

It is written in a clear and easy-to-follow format in which John tells of Fordham’s connections with the Monarchy, a Republican ruler, a relative of the first president of the United States of America, a prominent poet and notable names from the ages of discovery and invention, among others.

There are tales of Fordham during two world wars, the shops, businesses and farms which prospered in the village, the primary school and other institutions, the musical and sporting traditions and the public houses, of which Fordham could once boast 10.

John particularly recalls The Green Dragon, with landlord George Bocking and ‘dear Mrs Matthews’ behind the bar.

Celebrations to mark King George V’s Silver Jubilee in the school playground

1st Fordham Guides present a seat to The Grove nursing home, 1953

“It had a jukebox playing hits from the fifties and sixties, sometimes playing all evening without anyone putting money in the slot. It was a regular meeting place for some of us lads when we first reached the permissable age to patronise these establishments.”

While John’s book is first and foremost a history of his own home village, it presents, with knowledge, charm and humour, a series of snapshots in time shared by almost every English rural community in the years leading to the 21st century when, arguably, that way of life disappeared for ever.