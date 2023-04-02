A Newmarket accountant plans to celebrate his 50th birthday by running marathons either side of the big day to raise money for 12 junior sports clubs in the Newmarket, Mildenhall and Soham areas.

Jon Sadler, who lives at Abernant Close with his wife Corinne and daughter Charlotte, took up running three years ago to relieve the boredom of the Covid lockdown and now plans to run the London Marathon on April 23 and the Leeds race on May 14, the dates sandwiching his birthday on April 25.

He joined his old friend Ben Blowes’ Vivo boot camp and Run Stronger Academy to work on his fitness and has also accompanied Ben in two of his extreme running ventures.

Jon Sadler and Bill Flynn, chairman of Mildenhall Town Football Club and co-owner with his brother Dennis of Mildenhall-based Safepac, which as donated £5,000 to Jon’s fund. Picture: Mark Westley

When Ben did 31 marathons in 31 days in December 2021, Jon spent Christmas Day with him on his bike, and for Ben’s 100 miles in 24 hours challenge earlier this year, he ran 50 miles, interspersed with 50 miles cycling.

Jon’s only marathon to date was London last year, when he ran for The Brain Tumour Charity, raising funds in memory of Exning schoolgirl Sophie Bell.

“It took me four hours and 36 minutes, which I am confident I can beat,” said former Bury Town footballer Jon, who also completed the recent Cambridge half-marathon in 2h 16secs after barely moving for the first four miles because of the crush of runners.

Jon has decided that any money he raises with his 50th birthday challenge will be shared by youth sports clubs across the district.

“I saw that The Jockey Club donated £10,000 to Newmarket Football Club, and it was a great gesture but I couldn’t help thinking it could have been spent across the local area a bit better,” said Jon. “I also find fundraising for the big charities a little bit off-putting because they pay so much in wages to the people at the top.”

In the end, he decided that he would split whatever he raised between 12 junior clubs, each of which is already guaranteed £1,000 thanks to main donors, Safepac in Mildenhall, Mead Construction, of Swaffham Prior, and Cambridge estate agents St Andrew’s Bureau.

The 10 junior football clubs to benefit will be Mildenhall Town, Lakenheath Town Youth, Soham Town, Kennett and Kentford Youth, Moulton Panthers Youth, Exning United Youth, Bottisham, Burwell Tigers, Isleham United Youth and Newmarket Town, while youngsters at Newmarket Rugby Club and Newmarket Tennis Club will also get a share.

“As I had 12 teams and a target of £12,000 I decided to call the campaign 12-0, said Jon. “The money will be held by Gary Witham at Newmarket Sports and the clubs can go in to see him when they need something.”

To support Jon, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jonathonsadler-youthsports